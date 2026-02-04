SAS in talks with Boeing and Airbus on widebody order, Bloomberg News reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
SAS is negotiating with Boeing and Airbus for widebody jets, considering models like the 787 and A350, to meet long-haul travel demand.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - SAS AB is in talks with Boeing and Airbus about a large order of widebody jets as the carrier bets on rising demand for long-haul travel, the Scandinavian airline's CEO said in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday.
The airline is considering Boeing's 787 and 777X, as well as the Airbus A350 and A330neo models, the Air France-KLM controlled airline's CEO Anko van der Werff told Bloomberg, but did not specify how many aircraft the company is looking to buy.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
A widebody jet is an aircraft with a larger fuselage diameter that allows for two aisles and typically accommodates more passengers than narrow-body jets.
Long-haul travel refers to flights that cover long distances, typically over 3,000 miles, and often involve international destinations.
The Boeing 787 is a long-range, widebody, twin-engine jet, while the 777X is an advanced version of the 777, featuring new engines and larger wings.
The Airbus A350 is a long-range, twin-engine widebody jet known for its fuel efficiency and advanced technology.
An airline CEO is responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the airline, including financial performance and operational efficiency.
