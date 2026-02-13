Safran Hesitant to Engage in Airbus Engine Supply Dispute with Pratt

Airbus Engine Supply Challenges

Current Engine Supply Situation

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Jet engine maker CFM will do its best to meet any request for additional engines from Airbus this year, over and above agreed quantities, but its priority is to meet its existing supply commitments, Safran CEO Olivier Andries said on Friday.

Future Production Goals

Industry sources have said Airbus is locked in a stand-off with engine maker Pratt & Whitney over engine supplies, putting at risk its main production goals and prompting it to turn to CFM for more engines to help it adapt.

CFM's Commitment and Forecasts

Andries told reporters that CFM's own forecasts for a 15% increase in total LEAP engine deliveries this year, included in Safran's annual earnings announced on Friday, did not include any provision for increasing its share of the market.

Andries said CFM, co-owned by Safran and GE Aerospace and competing with Pratt & Whitney for airline engine choices on the A320neo, has agreed volumes with Airbus for 2026.

"As with each year, if we can do more we will, but our commitment corresponds with our share of the market," he said.

Reuters reported last week that Airbus' production target hangs in the balance as the planemaker remains without a supply deal for 2026 and 2027 with Pratt & Whitney.

Airbus plans to increase A320neo-family production to 75 a month in 2027, from around 60 now, but has repeatedly delayed the target due to supply chain problems.

Airbus said last month engines were arriving late, particularly those from Pratt & Whitney. It has also cited problems in the past with CFM deliveries.

Pratt & Whitney said at the Singapore Airshow last week that it was confident an agreement would be reached. Airbus declined comment ahead of February 19 earnings.

(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by Tomasz Janowski and Susan Fenton)