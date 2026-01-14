Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Wednesday ruled out equipping its jets with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service, citing the impact of fuel costs from drag caused by the antenna and the short length of its flights.
Rival Lufthansa on Tuesday announced a deal to install Starlink on its aircraft and Scandinavian airline SAS last year picked the provider, saying the aerodynamic drag of the system was lower than rivals.
"You need to put antenna on fuselage it comes with a 2% fuel penalty because of the weight and drag," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters. "We don't think our passengers are willing to pay for WiFi for an average 1-hour flight."
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin)
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, providing high-speed internet access globally, especially in remote areas.
Aerodynamic drag is the resistance experienced by an object moving through air, which can affect fuel efficiency in aircraft.
WiFi in aviation refers to wireless internet connectivity provided on aircraft, allowing passengers to access the internet during flights.
A fuel penalty refers to the additional fuel consumption caused by design features, such as antennas, that increase drag on an aircraft.
An airline CEO is responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the airline, including operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
