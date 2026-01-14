Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - If the sovereignty of a European country and ally was affected, the knock-on effects would be unprecedented, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting, referring to the U.S. President Donald Trump's push to take control of the Arctic territory.
"We do not underestimate statements on Greenland," Macron said, quoted by French government spokesperson Maud Bregeon.
"If the sovereignty of a European country and ally were to be affected, the knock-on effects would be unprecedented. France is monitoring the situation very closely and will act in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty." he added.
Earlier in the day, the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen said there was a strong relationship between the EU and Greenland and that Greenlanders could rely on the EU's support.
The Danish and Greenland foreign ministers will meet with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House later on Wednesday following weeks of threats by President Donald Trump on Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.
