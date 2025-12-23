Italy regulator fines Ryanair 255 million euros for alleged abuse of dominant position
ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Monday it had fined Irish airline Ryanair 255 million euros ($300.19 million) for alleged abuse of dominant position by blocking or making it harder for travel agents to books its flights in combination with other services.
