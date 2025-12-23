ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Tuesday it had fined Europe's largest budget airline Ryanair 255 million euros ($300.19 million) for abuse of a dominant position in its dealings with travel agents.

The regulator said the airline allegedly blocked or made it more difficult - economically or technically - for travel agencies to offer Ryanair flights in combination with other airlines or other services.

Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The authority said it took issue with the airline initially introducing facial recognition procedures, then blocking payments from online travel agencies (OTAs) and, finally, imposing partnership agreements with travel agents limiting their ability to offer Ryanair in travel packages.

"Its dominant position stems not only from its significant market share, which is continuing to grow, but also from numerous other indicators... (which) contribute to giving Ryanair (a) significant market power and the ability to act independently of competitors and consumers," the watchdog said in a statement.

The alleged abuse of a dominant position took place from April 2023 to at least April of this year, the regulator added.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Alvise Armellini)