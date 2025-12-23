Finance
Novo Nordisk up nearly 10% in Frankfurt after US approves weight loss pill
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's Frankfurt-listed shares opened nearly 10% higher in early trading on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its weight-loss pill.
The move gives the Danish drugmaker an edge in the race to market a potent oral medication for shedding pounds as it seeks to regain ground lost to rival Eli Lilly.
The stock has lost over 50% of its value this year amid growing competition in the weight-loss drug market.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)
