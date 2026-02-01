Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 1, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 1, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 1, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 1, 2026
In January 2023, France's car registrations fell 6.55% to 107,157 vehicles, with Tesla sales dropping 42.07%, according to PFA data.
Feb 1 (Reuters) - New car registrations in France declined 6.55% in January from a year earlier to 107,157 vehicles, data from French car body PFA showed on Sunday.
Tesla sales in the country slumped 42.07% last month to 661 vehicles.
(Reporting by Camille Raynaud; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Tesla is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company founded by Elon Musk. It is known for producing electric cars, battery energy storage, and solar products.
A decline in car registrations refers to a decrease in the number of new vehicles registered within a specific period, indicating potential changes in consumer demand or market conditions.
Market capitalisation is the total market value of a company's outstanding shares of stock, calculated by multiplying the share price by the total number of shares.
Consumer perception refers to the way consumers view and interpret a brand or product based on their experiences, beliefs, and feelings, which can significantly influence purchasing decisions.
Explore more articles in the Finance category