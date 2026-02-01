Russia's Medvedev says victory will come soon in Ukraine war
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 1, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 1, 2026
Dmitry Medvedev predicts a swift Russian victory in Ukraine, emphasizing the need to avoid future conflicts.
MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's powerful Security Council, said that Russia will "soon" win military victory in the Ukraine war but the key thing was to prevent any further conflict.
"Soon," Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, said, when asked by the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview when Russia would win the war. "I would like this to happen as soon as possible."
"But it is equally important to think about what will happen next. After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts. This is absolutely obvious," Medvedev said in the interview with TASS, WarGonzo and Reuters.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
