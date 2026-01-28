Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Alisher Usmanov wins a lawsuit against FAZ in Hamburg, challenging EU sanctions' basis. The court bans certain statements from further dissemination.
MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov has won a legal complaint against German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung over an article it published about him, court documents obtained by Reuters show.
In a ruling dated January 23, a Hamburg court prohibited FAZ from disseminating several statements, including allegations about Usmanov's links to top Russian officials, from an April 2023 article titled "On the Kremlin's instructions".
Usmanov has a net worth of $18.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and is subject to European Union and U.S. sanctions and a travel ban that were imposed after the start of the war in Ukraine.
He has launched multiple lawsuits in Europe with the ultimate goal of having the sanctions lifted. In some, his lawyers contested statements in the media that were used as the grounds for sanctions.
Usmanov's lawyer, Joachim Steinhofel, said in remarks about the Hamburg court's decision that the statements banned from further dissemination "repeated essential parts of the reasoning behind the sanctions against Mr Usmanov."
"This (the court decision) allows for the legally substantiated assessment that the EU sanctions' reasoning is nothing more than an accumulation of defamatory, groundless, and thus illegal allegations," he added.
Last month, Germany agreed with Usmanov to close an investigation into alleged foreign trade law violations, provided that he pay 10 million euros ($11.98 million). In 2024, German prosecutors dropped a money laundering investigation against him.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
