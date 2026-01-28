UK Allocates $28 Million to Secure Future of Vestas Wind Factory

UK Government Supports Vestas Wind Turbine Factory

By Susanna Twidale

Impact on Jobs and Manufacturing

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain will provide a 20 million pound ($27.56 million) grant to Vestas' Isle of Wight wind turbine plant, saving about 300 jobs, the government said on Wednesday.

Future of Renewable Energy in the UK

Britain's Labour government has a target to largely decarbonise its electricity sector by 2030, which will require a huge increase in renewable power, and hopes a clean energy revolution will boost the economy and create jobs.

Transition to Onshore Wind

The Danish wind turbine maker's facility had faced an uncertain future after demand ended for the offshore blades it produced, and logistical constraints prevented production of larger next-generation turbines at the site.

The grant will help the company repurpose the site to develop onshore wind turbines and secure the future of the factory, the government said.

"This will rebuild domestic manufacturing, strengthen energy security and support growth in onshore wind, which is needed to end the UK's dependency on volatile fossil fuel markets," Britain's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said in a statement.

Vestas Senior Vice President Blades Manufacturing Ken Kaser said the move will position the site at the heart of the country's clean energy future.

($1 = 0.7256 pounds)

(Reporting By Susanna TwidaleEditing by Tomasz Janowski)