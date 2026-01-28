Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
The UK grants $28 million to save Vestas' Isle of Wight wind turbine factory, securing 300 jobs and shifting focus to onshore wind production.
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain will provide a 20 million pound ($27.56 million) grant to Vestas' Isle of Wight wind turbine plant, saving about 300 jobs, the government said on Wednesday.
Britain's Labour government has a target to largely decarbonise its electricity sector by 2030, which will require a huge increase in renewable power, and hopes a clean energy revolution will boost the economy and create jobs.
The Danish wind turbine maker's facility had faced an uncertain future after demand ended for the offshore blades it produced, and logistical constraints prevented production of larger next-generation turbines at the site.
The grant will help the company repurpose the site to develop onshore wind turbines and secure the future of the factory, the government said.
"This will rebuild domestic manufacturing, strengthen energy security and support growth in onshore wind, which is needed to end the UK's dependency on volatile fossil fuel markets," Britain's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said in a statement.
Vestas Senior Vice President Blades Manufacturing Ken Kaser said the move will position the site at the heart of the country's clean energy future.
($1 = 0.7256 pounds)
(Reporting By Susanna TwidaleEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
