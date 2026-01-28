Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
EUSPA signs with Ariane 6 to launch Galileo satellites, moving from SpaceX to enhance EU's satellite independence.
BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has announced the signing of a new contract to launch second-generation Galileo satellites with Europe's Ariane 6 rocket launcher.
Under the contract, announced on Tuesday, the Ariane 6 system - which completed its first mission last year - will be used to launch two Galileo L18 satellites.
The EU has previously been using Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch strategic satellites such as those in the Galileo constellation, which provide it with autonomous location services independent of the U.S. Global Positioning System.
The EU has increased its focus on its independence in defence and security matters since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.
Commercial European satellite companies are still using cheaper SpaceX, which also has more capacity.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
EUSPA is an agency of the European Union responsible for managing the EU's space programme, including satellite navigation systems like Galileo.
Galileo satellites are part of the European Union's global navigation satellite system, providing accurate positioning and timing services.
Ariane 6 is a European heavy-lift launch vehicle designed to replace the Ariane 5, intended for launching satellites into orbit.
Satellite launches are crucial for the EU's autonomy in navigation and positioning services, reducing reliance on foreign systems like GPS.
Using Ariane 6 enhances the EU's strategic independence in space operations and supports the growth of its aerospace industry.
Explore more articles in the Finance category