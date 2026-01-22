Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched attacks on two localities in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing one person and injuring more than 20, local officials said.
The governor of Zaporizhzhia region said in a Telegram post that Russian forces launched four strikes on the town of Komyshuvakha, killing one person and injuring 10. Several private homes were damaged in the attack on the town, east of the region's main city, also called Zaporizhzhia.
In the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's home town in Dnipropetrovsk region, a combined drone and missile attack injured 13 people, including four children, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram.
The attacks hit apartment buildings, schools and critical infrastructure.
"The main thing is everyone is alive," Vilkul wrote. "Six people are in hospital, including three children."
Reuters could not independently confirm the attacks had taken place and Russian officials made no comment.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
