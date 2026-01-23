Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 2026
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - European Union leaders want the trade deal signed with Mercosur countries to apply provisionally despite a European Parliament decision to ask the EU's top court if it is in line with EU treaties, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.
"Where Mercosur is concerned... the question of provisional application was raised by several leaders tonight ... and there is a clear interest that we ensure that the benefits of this important agreement apply as soon as possible," von der Leyen told a news conference.
"We have not taken a decision yet. A decision would only be needed at a stage when one country of Mercosur, or more countries of Mercosur have completed their procedures. So we will be ready when they are ready," she said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Andrew Gray and Bart Meijer)
Provisional application refers to the temporary implementation of an agreement before it is formally ratified by all parties involved.
Economic benefits refer to the positive financial impacts that result from an agreement, such as increased trade, job creation, and growth in GDP.
