EU Leaders Push for Swift Implementation of Mercosur Trade Deal

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - European Union leaders want the trade deal signed with Mercosur countries to apply provisionally despite a European Parliament decision to ask the EU's top court if it is in line with EU treaties, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Where Mercosur is concerned... the question of provisional application was raised by several leaders tonight ... and there is a clear interest that we ensure that the benefits of this important agreement apply as soon as possible," von der Leyen told a news conference.

"We have not taken a decision yet. A decision would only be needed at a stage when one country of Mercosur, or more countries of Mercosur have completed their procedures. So we will be ready when they are ready," she said.

