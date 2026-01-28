Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Russian drones damaged Odesa's port infrastructure, injuring three people. The attack also affected a residential building and an Orthodox monastery.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, on the Black Sea coast, the regional governor said on Wednesday.
Three people were hurt in the attack, Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.
A residential building and buildings in the vicinity of an Orthodox monastery were also damaged, he added.
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
