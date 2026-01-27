Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
A Russian drone strike on a passenger train in Kharkiv killed three and injured two, with officials labeling it a terror act.
KYIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A Russian drone strike killed three people and wounded two more aboard a passenger train in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Regional prosecutors said the train was struck near a village while operating from Chop, near Ukraine's western borders with Hungary and Slovakia, to the town of Barvinkove in Kharkiv region. The train was carrying 155 passengers.
The prosecutors said two drones struck an area alongside the train and a third hit one of the train's wagons.
Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba had earlier described the attack by three drones as a "direct act of Russian terror."
(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Peter Graff, Ron Popeski and Chris Reese)
Insurance is a financial product that provides protection against potential future losses or damages. It involves paying a premium to an insurer in exchange for coverage against specific risks.
Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and prioritizing risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor, and control the probability or impact of unfortunate events.
Financial technology, or fintech, refers to the use of technology to provide financial services. This includes mobile banking, online payment systems, and blockchain technology.
Investment is the act of allocating resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit. This can include purchasing stocks, bonds, real estate, or other assets.
Financial services encompass a broad range of services provided by the finance industry, including banking, investment, insurance, and asset management.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category