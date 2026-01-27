Russian drone strike on passenger train in Kharkiv region kills three, prosec...

KYIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A Russian drone strike killed three people and wounded two more aboard a passenger train in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Regional prosecutors said the train was struck near a village while operating from Chop, near Ukraine's western borders with Hungary and Slovakia, to the town of Barvinkove in Kharkiv region. The train was carrying 155 passengers.

The prosecutors said two drones struck an area alongside the train and a third hit one of the train's wagons.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba had earlier described the attack by three drones as a "direct act of Russian terror."

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Peter Graff, Ron Popeski and Chris Reese)