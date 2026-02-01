Russian drone strike kills 15 miners in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, officials say
Posted on February 1, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 1, 2026
A Russian drone strike in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, killed 12 and injured 7, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.
KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Fifteen people were killed and seven wounded after a Russian drone struck a bus carrying miners in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, energy firm DTEK and government officials said on Sunday.
The attack came hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that a second round of U.S.-brokered trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia would take place next week.
DTEK said in a statement that Russian forces had carried out a "massive terrorist attack" on a company mine in the region, and that all the dead and wounded were its employees returning from a shift.
"Today, the enemy carried out a cynical and targeted attack on energy sector workers in the Dnipropetrovsk region," energy minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram app.
SEVERAL HURT IN STRIKE ON MATERNITY HOSPITAL, OFFICIALS SAY
Police said the attack took place in the city of Terenivka. Footage posted by the State Emergencies Service showed a charred bus with shattered windows that had veered off the road.
Earlier on Sunday, regional officials said at least nine had been wounded in Russian strikes on a maternity hospital and a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.
Sunday's strikes also follow remarks by Zelenskiy earlier in the day that Russia - which said it had agreed to stop attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure until February 1 - was still targeting logistics in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Alexander Smith and David Holmes)
