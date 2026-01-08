Kyiv Drone Strikes Result in Casualties and Significant Damage

Overview of the Drone Attack

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv early on Friday, killing at least two people, triggering fires and inflicting considerable damage, officials said.

Casualties and Injuries

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram that two people had been killed in the strikes, which began just before midnight (2200 GMT).

Damage to Infrastructure

Mayor Vitali Klitschko put the death toll at three, with six injured. One of the dead, he said, was an emergency medic who had arrived at an apartment hit by two drones in succession.

Emergency Response and Alerts

Klitschko said two apartment buildings had been hit on the east bank of the Dnipro River, causing major damage. In one building, an entire entrance had been destroyed.

A high-rise building had also been badly damaged in a central district, he said.

Tkachenko said one drone had triggered a fire in a shopping centre, while another had fallen outside a medical facility.

Both officials said fires had broken out in several city districts.

Air alerts were in effect throughout the country. In the capital, an alert remained in place more than three hours after the first drone attacks occurred.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese, Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)