MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that Russian and U.S. diplomats had held talks on removing "irritants" in relations between the two countries but the main issues remain unresolved, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Another round of such contacts is expected in early spring 2026, Ryabkov added.

The two countries have been discussing ways to resolve a series of disputes that have affected the working of each other's embassies. The talks are separate from Russia-U.S. negotiations over the war in Ukraine.

