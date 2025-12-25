Home > Headlines > Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy
Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 25, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the United States was reviving piracy and banditry in the Caribbean Sea by blockading Venezuela and said it hoped that U.S. President Donald Trump's pragmatism would help avoid a disaster.

"Today we are witnessing complete lawlessness in the Caribbean Sea, where long-forgotten theft of other people's property, namely piracy, and banditry, are being revived," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said of the situation.

"We consistently advocate for a de-escalation," Zakharova said. "We hope that the pragmatism and rationality of US President Trump will allow solutions to be found that are mutually acceptable to the parties within the framework of international legal norms."

"We confirm our support for the efforts of the government of Nicolas Maduro aimed at protecting sovereignty and national interests, and maintaining the stable and secure development of his country," she said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

