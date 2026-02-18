Russia says Ukraine peace talks in Geneva were difficult, but business-like
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
February 18, 2026
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Russia's negotiator described the Geneva peace talks with Ukraine as difficult but professional, with more meetings planned.
MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva had been difficult but business-like, and that a new round of talks would be held soon.
The U.S. has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, but progress has been halting, with Russia demanding Ukraine withdraw from parts of the eastern Donbas region it still controls, an idea Kyiv has rejected.
"The negotiations lasted two days: a very long time yesterday in various formats, and then about two hours today," Medinsky, a senior Kremlin aide, told reporters in Geneva.
"They were difficult but business-like. The next meeting will take place soon," he said.
Medinsky declined to answer questions from reporters after his short statement.
(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)
