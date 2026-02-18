Man swept away by river Loire as floods hit France
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
A man is missing after being swept away by the Loire River as severe flooding hits western France. High flood alerts are in place with rescue operations ongoing.
PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A man trying to navigate the swollen river Loire has been swept away, officials said on Wednesday, as much of western France was placed under high alert for floods, with yet more heavy rain expected.
Four départements are under red alert - the highest level - with nine more under orange alert, meaning major to significant flooding is occurring or expected within the next 24 hours.
The 53-year-old man fell off a small boat or a kayak south of the city of Angers, BFM TV reported.
Search operations were underway but considering the flow and speed of the Loire after such heavy rains "there is objectively little chance of finding that person," senior official Francois Pesneau told BFM TV and other local media.
In the nearby town of Denee, residents are moving around by boat as the river submerged streets and flooded houses.
"There's no access anymore (to Denee), the roads are not functional due to the floods. And so the only way to come to the village is by boat," municipal worker Jason Garnier said on Tuesday. "People who want to go to work, well, they leave by boat in the morning, and they go home in the evening by boat."
French Environment Minister Monique Barbut said the level of humidity in soils in France was unseen since 1959, after more than 30 days of bad weather.
Spain, Portugal and Britain are among other European countries badly hit by flooding this year due to unusually heavy rain.
(Reporting by Stephane Mahé and Ingrid Melander; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
Flooding is an overflow of water onto land that is normally dry. It can occur due to heavy rainfall, storm surges, or the melting of snow, causing significant damage to properties and infrastructure.
Disaster management involves the planning and coordination of efforts to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters. It aims to minimize the impact on communities and ensure quick recovery.
Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and controlling threats to an organization's capital and earnings. It involves strategies to mitigate potential losses from various risks, including financial and natural disasters.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category