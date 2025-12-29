Russian billionaire Potanin acquires minority stake in cloud provider Selectel
Global Banking and Finance Review
December 29, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has acquired a 25% stake in a top IT infrastructure provider through companies he controls, one of the firms, T-Technologies, said on Monday.
Catalytic People, a joint venture between Potanin's holding company Interros and T-Technologies, the owner of online lender T-Bank, has purchased a 25% stake in Selectel, valued at some 16 billion roubles ($206 million).
Potanin, CEO of Russian metals company Nornickel and its largest shareholder, has expanded his investments in the technology sector, acquiring a 9.95% stake in internet giant Yandex, often dubbed "Russia's Google", earlier this year.
Selectel's revenue for the first nine months of 2025 grew by 42% year-on-year to 13.5 billion roubles, T-Technologies said.
($1 = 77.4000 roubles)
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
