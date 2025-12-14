Home > Headlines > Russian ban on Roblox gaming platform sparks rare protest
Headlines

Russian ban on Roblox gaming platform sparks rare protest

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 14, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Guy ‌Faulconbridge

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Several dozen people protested on Sunday in the Siberian city of Tomsk ‍against ‌Russia's ban on U.S. children's gaming platform Roblox, a rare show of public dissent as popular ⁠irritation over the ban gains some momentum.

In wartime ‌Russia, censorship is extensive: Moscow blocks or restricts social media platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube while distributing its own narrative through a network of social media and Russian media.

Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor ⁠said on December 3 it had blocked Roblox because it was "rife with inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and ​moral development of children".

In Tomsk, 2,900 km (1,800 miles) east of ‌Moscow, several dozen people braved the snow to ⁠hold up hand-drawn placards reading "Hands off Roblox" and "Roblox is the victim of the digital Iron Curtain" in Vladimir Vysotsky Park, according to photographs provided by an organiser of the protest.

"Bans and ​blocks are all you are able to do," read one placard. The photographs showed about 25 people standing in a circle in the snow, holding up placards.

In Russia, the ban on Roblox has triggered a debate over censorship, child safety in relation to technology and even the ​effectiveness of ‍censorship in a digitalised world where ​children can bypass many bans in a few clicks.

Many Russians simply circumvent bans by using VPNs (Virtual Private Networks), though some young Russians have questioned the logic of a ban if it can be so easily bypassed while others have questioned why there are so few Russian alternatives to the apps which the state has banned.

Some Russian parents and teachers have said they were concerned Roblox allowed ⁠children to access sexual content and communicate with adults.

Roblox, headquartered in San Mateo, California, has been banned by several countries including Iraq and Turkey ​over concerns about predators exploiting the platform to abuse children.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. When the Russian ban was introduced, Roblox said it has "a deep commitment to safety" and provides "rigorous built-in protections to help keep users safe".

Russian ‌officials say they need censorship to defend against a sophisticated "information war" unleashed by Western powers, and what they cast as decadent Western culture which undermines "traditional" Russian values.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge;Editing by Helen Popper)

Related Posts
World reacts to shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach that killed 12
World reacts to shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach that killed 12
German far-right lawmaker calls for US-German nationalist alliance at MAGA gala
German far-right lawmaker calls for US-German nationalist alliance at MAGA gala
Hamas chief negotiator says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire
Hamas chief negotiator says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire
German authorities arrest five men suspected of planning Christmas market attack
German authorities arrest five men suspected of planning Christmas market attack
Kremlin says NATO's Rutte is irresponsible to talk of war with Russia
Kremlin says NATO's Rutte is irresponsible to talk of war with Russia
Ukraine's Zelenskiy ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks
Ukraine's Zelenskiy ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks
Ten killed in Hanukkah shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach
Ten killed in Hanukkah shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach
Iran's foreign minister to visit Russia and Belarus, foreign ministry says
Iran's foreign minister to visit Russia and Belarus, foreign ministry says
Tunisian police clash with youths in Kairouan after man's death
Tunisian police clash with youths in Kairouan after man's death
UK's Starmer and EU's von der Leyen discuss Ukraine peace plan, frozen Russian assets
UK's Starmer and EU's von der Leyen discuss Ukraine peace plan, frozen Russian assets
Zelenskiy says he will meet US and European representatives in Berlin
Zelenskiy says he will meet US and European representatives in Berlin
Thousands march in Hungary in protest over child abuse scandal
Thousands march in Hungary in protest over child abuse scandal
;