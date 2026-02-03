Iran president gives go-ahead for talks with US
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Iran's President Pezeshkian approves US talks to secure national interests, emphasizing fair negotiations without threats.
DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Talks with the U.S. should be pursued to secure national interests as long as "threats and unreasonable expectations" are avoided, President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X on Tuesday.
"Taking into account demands from friendly regional countries to respond to the U.S. President's suggestion for talks, I instructed the foreign minister to prepare the ground for equitable and fair negotiations ... should an atmosphere free of threats and unreasonable expectations arise," Pezeshkian said.
