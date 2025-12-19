Putin promises to look into case of jailed Frenchman Laurent Vinatier
Putin promises to look into case of jailed Frenchman Laurent Vinatier
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would look into the case of Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher jailed for violating Russia's "foreign agent" laws.
Vinatier was sentenced in 2024 to three years in jail for failing to comply with laws requiring individuals deemed "foreign agents" to register and meet a number of stipulations.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Vladimir Soldatkin and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category