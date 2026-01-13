Criminal Probe Launched into Deaths of Nine Newborns in Siberia

Investigation Details and Implications

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia has opened a criminal investigation into the deaths of nine newborn babies this month at a Siberian maternity hospital, authorities said on Tuesday.

Criminal Charges and Allegations

The state Investigative Committee said the suspected crimes were negligence, and causing death by negligence. It did not say who was under investigation.

Forensic Examination and Evidence Collection

Investigators have seized medical records at the hospital in the city of Novokuznetsk and are conducting forensic tests to determine the cause of the deaths, it said. Staff were also being questioned about the actions they had taken, or failed to take.

