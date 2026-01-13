Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia has opened a criminal investigation into the deaths of nine newborn babies this month at a Siberian maternity hospital, authorities said on Tuesday.
The state Investigative Committee said the suspected crimes were negligence, and causing death by negligence. It did not say who was under investigation.
Investigators have seized medical records at the hospital in the city of Novokuznetsk and are conducting forensic tests to determine the cause of the deaths, it said. Staff were also being questioned about the actions they had taken, or failed to take.
(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
A criminal investigation is a process undertaken by law enforcement to gather evidence and information about a crime, which may lead to the identification and prosecution of offenders.
Maternal mortality refers to the death of a woman during pregnancy, childbirth, or shortly after delivery, often due to complications related to pregnancy or childbirth.
Explore more articles in the Finance category