Rentokil Appoints Mike Duffy as New CEO, Based in North America

Leadership Changes at Rentokil Initial

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British pest control firm Rentokil Initial named logistics firm OnTrac's Mike Duffy as its new chief executive officer on Tuesday, succeeding Andy Ransom in March upon his retirement.

Background of Mike Duffy

Duffy, a U.S. citizen, will be based in North America, Rentokil's biggest market. Revenue in the U.S. has been picking up for the FTSE-100 company after a challenging period that Ransom steered the company through.

Performance Under Andy Ransom

Rentokil's shares, which have quadrupled in value since Ransom became CEO in October 2013, were marginally up in early trading at 475.2 pence.

Impact of Terminix Acquisition

Duffy has held various leadership roles with large U.S. businesses in his 25 years-plus career in consumer-facing and business-to-business industries, including at FleetPride, a heavy-duty trucks parts distributor, and C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Outgoing CEO Ransom, who has been with the firm for about 18 years, also led Rentokil's $6.7 billion acquisition of Terminix in 2022, combining the two companies into a global leader in the pest control industry.

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)