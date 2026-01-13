Renault to sell Filante SUV based on Geely platform in South Korea from March

Renault's New Filante SUV Launch

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault on Tuesday said it will sell its new Filante car in South Korea from March before beginning sales in Latin American and Gulf countries by early 2027.

Production and Design

The hybrid SUV crossover is based on the Compact Modular Architecture of Chinese partner Geely and will be produced at Renault's plant in the South Korean city of Busan, the automaker said in a statement on its WeChat account.

Partnership with Geely

Renault also developed its Grand Koleos SUV on Geely's platform which it has produced and sold in South Korea since 2024.

Future Sales Plans

The French automaker has been increasingly partnering peers from China and elsewhere to improve efficiency at its factories and enhance competitiveness.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)