Russian rouble weakens after hitting strongest since May 2023 last week
Russian rouble weakens after hitting strongest since May 2023 last week
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar and China's yuan for the third consecutive session this week on Wednesday, after hitting its highest level to the dollar since May 2023 on December 5.
At 1450 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker at 77.09 against the dollar in over-the-counter trade and 1% weaker at 11.05 against the Chinese yuan on the Moscow Exchange, where it is the most-traded foreign currency.
The central bank said on Wednesday that exporting companies sold 17% less foreign currency in Russia in November, compared with October. The central bank said that lower demand for foreign currency from importers also supported the rouble.
The central bank's poll, published on Wednesday, showed that analysts saw an average rouble rate in 2025 at 83.8 to the dollar, 1.4% stronger than in the previous poll. In 2026, they expected the rouble to weaken to 90.3 per dollar on average.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category