MOSCOW, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened ‍against ‌the U.S. dollar and China's yuan for the ⁠third consecutive ‌session this week on Wednesday, after hitting its highest level to the dollar since May ⁠2023 on December 5.

At 1450 GMT, the rouble was ​0.8% weaker at 77.09 against the ‌dollar in over-the-counter ⁠trade and 1% weaker at 11.05 against the Chinese yuan on the Moscow ​Exchange, where it is the most-traded foreign currency.

The central bank said on Wednesday that exporting companies sold 17% less foreign ​currency ‍in Russia in ​November, compared with October. The central bank said that lower demand for foreign currency from importers also supported the rouble.

The central bank's poll, published on Wednesday, showed ⁠that analysts saw an average rouble rate in 2025 at ​83.8 to the dollar, 1.4% stronger than in the previous poll. In 2026, they expected the rouble to ‌weaken to 90.3 per dollar on average.

