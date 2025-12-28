Headlines
Russia opposes Taiwan independence in any form, FM Lavrov says
Posted on December 28, 2025
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia opposes Taiwan’s independence in any form and considers the island an inseparable part of China, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published on Sunday.
In an interview with Russia's TASS state news agency, Lavrov also urged Japan to “think carefully” about what he described as a course towards militarisation".
