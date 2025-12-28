Home > Headlines > Russia opposes Taiwan independence in any form, FM Lavrov says
Russia opposes Taiwan independence in any form, FM Lavrov says

Posted on December 28, 2025

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia opposes Taiwan’s independence in any form and considers the island an inseparable part of China, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published on Sunday.

In an interview with Russia's TASS state news agency, Lavrov also urged Japan to “think carefully” about what he described as a course towards militarisation".

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)

