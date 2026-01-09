Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
ZURICH, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank made a profit of around 26 billion Swiss francs ($32.52 billion) in 2025, the central bank said on Friday, thanks to big increases in gold prices as investors headed for safe-havens assets last year.
The provisional figures were a decline from the record 80.7 billion franc profit the SNB made in 2024, but were still in the top five profits the central bank has made in its 119-year history
The SNB's 2025 profit was boosted by a 36.3 billion franc valuation gain in its gold holdings, as investors bought the precious metal to protect them from the global economic turmoil unleashed by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
($1 = 0.7996 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the central bank of Switzerland, responsible for the country's monetary policy and issuing Swiss francs.
A valuation gain refers to an increase in the value of an asset, such as gold, which can positively impact a company's financial performance.
Economic turmoil refers to periods of significant instability in financial markets, often characterized by high volatility, uncertainty, and declining economic performance.
Gold prices can significantly influence investment strategies, as rising gold prices often lead investors to seek safety in gold during economic uncertainty.
