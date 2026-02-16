Russia says it downed 345 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours, took two villages
February 16, 2026
February 16, 2026
Russia claims to have downed 345 Ukrainian drones and captured two villages in eastern Ukraine, according to state media reports.
MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that it had downed 345 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours and taken control of two settlements, state media reported.
The state RIA news agency said Russian forces had taken control of the settlements of Pokrovka and Minkivka in eastern Ukraine.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia TeterevlevaEditing by Andrew Osborn)
