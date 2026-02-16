Israeli producer of 'Tehran' TV series found dead in Athens hotel, police officials say
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Israeli producer Dana Eden was found dead in an Athens hotel. Greek police are investigating the incident as a suicide, with pills and bruises found at the scene.
ATHENS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Israeli producer of hit spy thriller "Tehran" was found dead on Sunday at a hotel room in Athens, Greek police officials said while a probe into the incident is underway.
The body of the 52-year-old woman, identified as Dana Eden, was found after a relative made several failed attempts to reach her.
The case is being treated as suicide based on evidence and testimonies, the police officials said.
Greek investigators found pills at the scene. A coroner also found bruises on the victim's neck.
"This is a moment of great sorrow for the family, friends, and colleagues," international production company Donna and Shula Productions said in a statement.
"The production company wishes to clarify that rumors regarding a criminal or nationalistic-related death are not true and are unfounded," it said, urging media and the public to refrain from publishing unverified claims.
Eden was in Greece filming the fourth series of the show Tehran, Israeli media outlet Kan reported.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Yannis Souliotis, Maayan Lubell and Hannah Confino, writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
Insurance is a financial arrangement that provides protection against financial loss or risk. It involves the transfer of risk from an individual or business to an insurance company.
Investment refers to the act of allocating resources, usually money, to generate income or profit. This can include purchasing stocks, bonds, real estate, or other assets.
Financial services encompass a broad range of services provided by the finance industry, including banking, investment, insurance, and asset management.
Explore more articles in the Finance category