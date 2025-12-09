Home > Headlines > Crew killed in crash of Russian An-22 military plane
Headlines

Crew killed in crash of Russian An-22 military plane

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 9, 2025

Featured image for article about [object Object]

MOSCOW, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - ‍The ‌crew members of ⁠a ‌Russian An-22 military transport aircraft ⁠that crashed in the ​Ivanovo region northeast ‌of ⁠Moscow were killed in the ​crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said on ​Tuesday.

The ‍plane went ​down near the village of Ivankovo. The committee has ⁠not disclosed how many ​people were on board.

(Reporting by ReutersWriting ‌by Maxim RodionovEditing by Hugh Lawson)

Related Posts
Ray-Ban Meta glasses take off but face privacy and competition testRay-Ban Meta glasses take off but face privacy and competition test
Slovakia revamps whistleblower protection, may spark fresh clash with EUSlovakia revamps whistleblower protection, may spark fresh clash with EU
Half of Ukraine's capital in the dark after Russian strikes, ministry saysHalf of Ukraine's capital in the dark after Russian strikes, ministry says
;