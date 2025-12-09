Headlines
Crew killed in crash of Russian An-22 military plane
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The crew members of a Russian An-22 military transport aircraft that crashed in the Ivanovo region northeast of Moscow were killed in the crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.
The plane went down near the village of Ivankovo. The committee has not disclosed how many people were on board.
