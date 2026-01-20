Russell Brand Appears via Video Link in UK Court for New Sexual Charges

Russell Brand's Court Appearance and Charges

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British actor and comedian Russell Brand appeared in a London court by video link on Tuesday charged with additional sexual offences allegedly committed against two women nearly two decades ago.

Details of the Charges

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and former husband of U.S. pop singer Katy Perry, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting a second woman in 2009.

Background on Russell Brand

The 50-year-old, wearing a denim shirt, appeared remotely for the brief hearing from Florida in the United States, his lawyer Ian Winter said.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

Brand has consistently denied having non-consensual sex since allegations were first aired in 2023.

He was last year charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault against four women between 1999 and 2005.

He pleaded not guilty in May to those five charges and is due to stand trial in June at Southwark Crown Court, where a hearing in the case of the new charges will be held next month.

After the original charges were announced, he said he had been a fool and a sex addict in his younger days but "what I never was, was a rapist".

In the 2000s, Brand was a regular on British screens, known for his flamboyant style and appearance.

He worked for the BBC and starred in a number of films including "Get Him to the Greek" before marrying Perry in 2010. They divorced 14 months later.

By the early 2020s, he had faded from mainstream culture, appearing primarily on his internet channel where he airs his views on U.S. politics and free speech.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)