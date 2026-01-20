Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 20, 2026
France backs suspending the EU-US trade deal amid Greenland tensions and Trump's tariff threats, says Foreign Minister Barrot.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - France supports the suspension of a trade deal between the European Union and the United States, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told parliament on Tuesday, as a row over the future of Greenland intensified.
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened a further wave of tariffs on some European nations until he is allowed to take control of Greenland.
"The threat of customs duties (is) being used as blackmail to obtain unjustifiable concessions", Barrot said, adding the European Commission has "very powerful instruments" to respond to Trump's threats.
The European Parliament is considering putting on hold the EU's implementation of the trade deal struck with the United States last summer in protest over Trump's threats to seize Greenland.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Richard Lough)
