BUCHAREST, Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - More than 500 Romanian judges and prosecutors have denounced what they say ‍are ‌systemic abuses in the justice system in one of the European Union's most corrupt ⁠states, prompting President Nicusor Dan to call ‌them in for consultations.

A documentary aired on Tuesday purported to show how chief judges, who are politically appointed, use legal loopholes for unethical practices, including questionable acquittals, and how judges or prosecutors ⁠who complain can often face disciplinary action.

The judges and prosecutors have signed an open letter published on social ​media complaining of "profound and systemic dysfunction" in the justice system.

"Truth ‌and integrity must not be penalised ⁠but protected. Silence is not an option when the values of the profession are threatened," the letter says.

Brussels kept Romania's justice system under special monitoring after it joined ​the EU in 2007 but after this was lifted in 2023, the pace of anti-graft investigations slowed and the judiciary has delivered some high-level acquittals that have raised concerns that the fight against corruption has waned.

Several judges and prosecutors who have spoken ​out ‍against systemic abuses over the ​years have been transferred, demoted, investigated or sacked outright.

Romanian business leaders backed the open letter on Friday, saying the government should be ready to amend laws if necessary, boost transparency and protect magistrates who speak out.

PROTESTS

Around 1,000 Romanians protested in Bucharest on Thursday in response to the documentary, chanting "Justice, not corruption", in an echo of mass street protests in ⁠2017 against plans by the then-leftist government to decriminalise some corruption offences. The plans were later scrapped.

The documentary by independent media ​outlet Recorder drew criticism from judges on Romania's judicial watchdog who said it tarnished the reputation of the justice system.

Announcing his decision to hold consultations with members of the judiciary on December 22, President Dan said that when ‌so many magistrates complain of "an integrity problem in the justice system, things are very serious".

In Romania, the president appoints chief judges and prosecutors.

