Rio Tinto seeks leadership roles in Glencore merger talks, FT says
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Rio Tinto aims to retain key leadership roles in its merger with Glencore, while Glencore seeks a hefty premium. The deadline for the deal is near.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto is pushing for its chair and CEO to retain their roles in any merger with rival Glencore, while Glencore is holding out for a hefty premium, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, as a deadline for the deal looms.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
