Dental sector may steady in 2026, but full recovery remains distant, analysts say
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Analysts predict stability in the dental industry by 2026, though full recovery remains distant. Demand for expensive procedures is low, but clear aligners show some firmness.
By Sriparna Roy and Padmanabhan Ananthan
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street is hoping dental-product makers will offer a brighter 2026 outlook, but analysts say a full industry rebound may still be some time away.
From Henry Schein and Invisalign maker Align Technology to Envista and Dentsply Sirona, major companies contended a choppy 2025 marked by uneven dental visits throughout the year.
While there appears to be some green shoots in demand, last year's volatility has left investors cautious, analysts said.
"The general expectations are for steady messaging and better/less bad results," Leerink analyst Michael Cherny said, noting that while trends that led to weakness last summer seem to have stabilized, there was not any meaningful acceleration.
At least four analysts expect U.S. dental demand to look relatively stable in 2026, a marked improvement from the "roller-coaster" swings of the past two years. But stability, they warn, should not be mistaken for recovery.
"The market generally remains soft, with demand for expensive procedures still depressed," said J.P.Morgan analyst Lilia-Celine B Lozada. She expects management teams to frame forecasts conservatively to allow for more predictable performance through the year.
There, however, are pockets of improvement. Patient volumes appear to be edging up and demand for clear aligners has shown some firmness, though analysts caution the category remains highly exposed to household budget pressures. The fourth quarter, typically boosted by seasonality and year-end spending, offered some relief.
Yet, confidence in a sustained rebound remains fragile. Elevated prices, labor market anxiety and shifting consumer sentiment continue to weigh on discretionary dental care.
"The consumer in dental is very fickle, it takes one tweet tomorrow to wake up to that we're putting tariffs back on and then all of the optimism goes away," said William Blair analyst Brandon Vazquez.
(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Dental aligners are clear, removable devices used to straighten teeth as an alternative to traditional braces, often preferred for their aesthetic appeal.
Market volatility refers to the degree of variation in trading prices over time, indicating the level of uncertainty or risk in the market.
Consumer sentiment is a measure of how optimistic or pessimistic consumers feel about the overall economy and their personal financial situation.
Investment analysis involves evaluating the potential profitability of an investment, considering factors like market conditions, economic indicators, and company performance.
Explore more articles in the Finance category