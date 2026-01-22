Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - ManpowerGroup sees the global staffing market stabilising after a difficult 2025 and says improving economic conditions could set up the industry for growth in 2026, even as employers and workers remain cautious amid geopolitical and trade uncertainty.
"With an improving economic outlook in Europe and a very strong economic outlook for the United States, there's hope that the staffing industry as a whole can see some opportunities for growth in 2026," CEO Jonas Prising told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
He declined to give a specific outlook for Manpower, with the U.S. staffing company due to report its fourth quarter earnings on January 29.
(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Mark Potter)
