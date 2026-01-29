Remy Cointreau Reports Sales Growth in Third Quarter Driven by U.S.

Sales Performance Overview

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau said on Thursday group sales returned to growth in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2025/26, beating market expectations, driven by improving sales in the key U.S. market.

Impact of U.S. Market

This helped offset weakness in China, which beyond still challenging conditions for demand for high-end spirits, faced a negative calendar effect tied to the late timing of the Chinese New Year.

Challenges in China

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor, kept its full year guidance intact.

Future Outlook

Remy Cointreau said its sales rose 2.8% on an organic basis to 245.8 million euros ($294.47 million) in the third quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of a 1.7% rise in a company-compiled consensus.

Sales of cognac, which makes up the bulk of Remy's revenue, were up 3.2% in the quarter at 150.2 million euros, versus a rise of 1.4% expected by analysts.

Remy reiterated it expects organic sales growth for the full-year 2025/2026 to range between stable and low-single-digit.

Remy, which plans to maintain sustained investments in China and the United States to sustain its recovery, also expects an organic decline in annual current operating profit of between low-double-digit and mid-teens.

($1 = 0.8347 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Edited by Benoit Van Overstraeten)