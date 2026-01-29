Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Airbus expects 2,250 jets in India by 2033, driven by economic growth and a rising middle class. Boeing offers a similar forecast.
HYDERABAD, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Thursday it expects airlines in India to have 2,250 commercial jets in service over the next 10 years, driven by resilient economic growth, an expanding middle class and a surge of first-time flyers.
Boeing issued a similar outlook for India and South Asia on Wednesday, projecting that airlines in the region will require nearly 3,300 new aircraft by 2044.
(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Hyderabad; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
