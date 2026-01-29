Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Sanofi aims for high single-digit sales growth by 2026, driven by Dupixent and strategic acquisitions, with a 1 billion euro share buyback plan.
LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it expects sales to grow by a high-single-digit percentage in 2026, banking on strong demand for its blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent and some newer medicines.
The company also said it expects business operating income to grow slightly faster than sales this year, and plans to buy back 1 billion euros ($1.20 billion) in shares. In 2025, Sanofi completed a 5 billion euro share buyback program.
Sanofi has been seeking new products to drive revenue growth once Dupixent goes off patent in 2031, and had laid out plans to be more active with mergers and acquisitions.
Its largest deal in 2025 was a $9.5 billion acquisition of Blueprint Medicines that added an approved drug for a rare blood disorder to its portfolio.
Last year, Sanofi also agreed to buy adult vaccine maker Dynavax Technologies for $2.2 billion in December, and closed its $1.5 billion acquisition of British private vaccine developer Vicebio in July.
For the fourth quarter, business operating income was 2.34 billion euros, compared to 2.37 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.
Quarterly sales of Dupixent, which Sanofi makes with partner Regeneron, were 4.25 billion euros, compared with 4.05 billion euros expected on average by analysts.
($1 = 0.8345 euros)
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
