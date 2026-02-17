Qualcomm says UK lawsuit over smartphone chip royalties will be withdrawn
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Qualcomm will withdraw a UK lawsuit over smartphone chip royalties, as Which? finds no competition law violations or inflated prices.
LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Qualcomm on Tuesday said a London lawsuit alleging it had abused its dominant position to force Apple and Samsung to pay inflated royalties will be withdrawn.
The British consumers' association called Which? had brought the case on behalf of around 29 million people who bought iPhones or Samsung devices since 2015.
Which? said in a statement that it would apply to withdraw the case having concluded Qualcomm's practices "did not infringe competition laws, did not result in inflated royalties, and did not lead to an increase in prices consumers paid for their mobile phones".
