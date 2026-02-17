FTSE 100 Edges Up as Weak Jobs Data Fuels Rate Cut Speculation

Feb 17 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, as signs of a cooling labour market raised hopes of an interest rate cut next month, while a drop in metal prices pressured mining stocks.

The blue‑chip FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 10,506.04 points, as of 1137 GMT, near a record high, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.1%.

Britain's unemployment rate rose to 5.2%, its highest in over a decade outside the pandemic, while wage growth cooled again, according to Office for National Statistics data.

Sterling dipped 0.2% against the dollar as investors priced a roughly 80% chance of a quarter-point Bank of England rate cut, up from 65% on Monday. Following the data, Bank shares gained 0.3%.

January consumer prices data on Wednesday could offer more clues on the bank's monetary policy path.

Meanwhile, sentiment around geopolitical tensions eased somewhat as U.S. and Iran began indirect talks in Geneva. U.S.-mediated discussions between Ukraine and Russia later in the day were slated to focus on disagreements over territory.

Defence stocks dropped 1.6% on expectations of weaker demand, while precious‑metal miners also dipped amid a softer appetite for safe‑haven assets.

Miner Antofagasta posted a 52% jump in annual core profit, but its shares dropped 5% on weak copper prices.

Technology stocks rose 1.7% following last week's artificial intelligence-related turbulence in global markets, with information group RELX and credit analytics firm Experian up 2.3% and 1.3% respectively.

Plus500 fell 6.4% to the bottom of the mid-cap index after the multi-asset trading platform said its CEO, CFO and CMO would sell an aggregate 1.5 million shares of the company.

InterContinental Hotels Group fell 1.3% even after the Holiday Inn‑owner posted fourth‑quarter global revenue per available room above market expectations.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)