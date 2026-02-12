Putin's children's commissioner says six kids to reunite with families in Russia and Ukraine, thanks Melania Trump
Six children are set to reunite with their families in Russia and Ukraine, thanks to efforts by Maria Lvova-Belova and Melania Trump. This move addresses concerns over child separations amid ongoing conflict.
MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said on Thursday that six more children were being reunited with their families in Russia and Ukraine and credited U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.
One child would return to Russia and five children would be reunited with their families in Ukraine, she added.
The U.S. First Lady wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin last August about the plight of Ukrainian children separated from their families by the war. Ukraine accuses Russia of abducting thousands of children, which Moscow denies.
Lvova-Belova, in her post on the Telegram messaging app, thanked Melania Trump for her "unwavering commitment and active participation in reuniting children with their families."
(Reporting by Reuters)
Child reunification refers to the process of reuniting children with their families after they have been separated, often due to conflict, disaster, or other circumstances.
A children's commissioner is an official responsible for promoting and protecting the rights of children, ensuring their welfare, and advocating for their needs in various contexts.
Family reunification is crucial for children's emotional and psychological well-being, helping them regain stability and support after being separated from their families.
