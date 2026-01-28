Putin and Sharaa will discuss future of Russian military presence in Syria, K...

Discussion on Military Presence

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa will discuss the future of Russia's military presence in Syria when they meet in Moscow later on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Reuters reported this week that Russia is withdrawing forces from Qamishli airport in northeast Syria, although it is expected to maintain its larger air base and naval facility on Syria's Mediterranean coast.

Since Sharaa's Islamist coalition toppled Russia's ally Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Moscow has been working to build relations with him and ensure a continued military presence in the country, which serves to bolster its influence in the Middle East.

Economic Cooperation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the two leaders would discuss economic cooperation and the situation in the region.

Potential Extradition of Assad

"I have no doubt that all issues related to the presence of our troops in Syria will also be raised during today's talks," he added.

Peskov declined to comment when asked about the possibility that Russia might agree to extradite Assad, who fled to Moscow after his overthrow.

His fall, after a civil war lasting over a decade in which Russia had provided him with extensive military support, represented a serious setback for Moscow.

Russia lost another ally this month when U.S. President Donald Trump sent special forces to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and bring him to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Felix LightEditing by Gareth Jones)