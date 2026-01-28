Stellantis Boosts Discounts in France for 2026 Sales Recovery

Stellantis' Strategy for Sales Growth

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Stellantis will step up price cuts on new cars sold in France this year in a push to rebuild sales volumes, the group's largest European market, Stellantis France chief Xavier Duchemin said on Wednesday.

Details of Price Cuts

"This year, at Stellantis, we have decided to be more aggressive commercially," he told reporters. "We have started at the end of 2025 and we are amplifying the movement at the beginning of 2026. We are cutting prices, we are repositioning some brands. We take a bet, we need to get volumes back."

CEO's Focus on Sales Volume

He cited three examples of discounts on small models: the Opel Corsa now sold at 15,900 euros ($19,051) or more, the Fiat Pandina, which starts at 9,900 euros, and the Peugeot 208, which is offered at a monthly leasing rate of 208 euros.

Four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that new Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa is prioritising vehicle sales growth over profits, including through lower-margin fleet sales, and focusing on affordable models to recapture market share in North America and Europe and regain the world's number-four automaker spot.

($1 = 0.8346 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, editing by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)