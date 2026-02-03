Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Prudential's Q4 profit rose due to strong underwriting and investment gains, with a notable increase in assets under management.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial on Tuesday reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong underwriting and gains from its investment portfolio.
Underwriting held up at life and retirement-focused insurers, including Prudential, in the final quarter of 2025, as continued consumer spending supported policy demand, while the insurance firms also adhered to disciplined premium pricing.
Its international businesses posted an adjusted operating income of $757 million, compared with $742 million a year earlier.
Prudential operates a diversified business, including investment management, where assets under management rose to $1.61 trillion in the fourth quarter from $1.51 trillion a year earlier.
PGIM, Prudential's global investment management business, reported an adjusted operating income of $249 million, compared with $259 million a year earlier.
The company's overall adjusted operating income, after-tax, came in at $1.17 billion, or $3.30 per share, for the three months ended December 31, compared with $1.07 billion, or $2.96 per share, in the year-ago period.
(Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Ateev Bhandari in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)
Underwriting is the process by which an insurer evaluates the risk of insuring a client and determines the premium to charge for coverage.
Adjusted operating income refers to a company's earnings before interest and taxes, adjusted for non-recurring items, providing a clearer view of operational performance.
Investment management is the professional management of various securities and assets to meet specified investment goals for clients.
Consumer demand refers to the desire of consumers to purchase goods and services at given prices, influencing market trends and production.
Financial performance is a measure of how well a company uses its assets to generate revenue and profit over a specific period.
Explore more articles in the Finance category